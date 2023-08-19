Not a 'human person': Ex-Trump exec shows how he's changed

Former President Donald Trump's actions and behavior surrounding his indictments and his bid to retake the White House are barely even recognizable as those of a "human person," argued Barbara Res, a former engineer for Trump Construction Projects, on CNN Friday.

"You did work with him for 18 years," said anchor Kaitlan Collins. "When you look at the deadlines he's facing now, on the political front he's saying he's not going to show up on the debate Wednesday night. How do you look at that, based on what you know about him?"

"Why would he show up for the debate?" said Res. "He's leading, right? So, why put himself at risk. He was bad at the other debates, in my opinion. So, I'm not surprised at all he's ducking out. What I find hysterical is this big conference he was going to have where he was going to have proof, you know, that everything was rigged in Georgia. He's going to be exonerated and all of a sudden, we don't need to do that because the lawyers are going to take — I thought that was hysterical."

She went on to explain that none of this behavior surprised her, "because he's done that kind of thing before. It was all made up. There's no — obviously there's no evidence. There's nothing. He just came up with an idea, let's do this, and people forgive him for not — oh, well, they believe him. That was his attitude. He tells the same lie 100 times if he had to, but eventually people believed it."

"You're not surprised by this," Collins pressed her. "You saw this pattern playing out when you were working for him in the '80s and '90s."

"Yes," confirmed Res. "And it comes over a period of time. I started with him in 1980 and, you know, pretty much finished up in '98 or something like that. But I saw the development, the change in him. His going from being, like, almost human. I mean, you know, he really seemed like a human person. And now I don't think he is. I don't know. Sociopath. I'm no psychologist or anything, but he's just not — he's not normal. People aren't like him."

