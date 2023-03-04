Trump bashes dark hellscape of a nation without him at CPAC
Donald Trump shows passion while delivering a campaign rally speech at the Mohegan Sun Arena. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Just as he did in his first campaign, Donald Trump painted an incredibly bleak picture of a nation in a "communism state of mind" that's grinding into oblivion without him in his speech at CPAC Saturday.

He blasted America as a "socialist dumping ground for criminals, junkies, thugs, Marxist radicals and dangerous refugees that no other country wants." He claimed that people in the country illegally are staying in the U.S. in "beautiful hotel suites."

He wasn't much easier on traditional Republicans, whom he ripped as "freaks, neocons, globalist open borders zealot — and fools."

Trump, who has a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, claimed he has the "personality to keep us out of war."

He vowed: “We are never going back to a party that wants to give unlimited money to fight foreign wars that are endless wars, that are stupid,” apparently referring to Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion.

Trump started out low-key, thanking and introducing several in the audience, including defeated right-wing Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, "great guy" Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and former White House doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas).

"He said I'm the healthiest president ever by far," Trump bragged. He also quipped about "low-key" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) who was also in the audience.

He was introduced at CPAC as the "next president of the United States, President Donald Trump."

Trump News SmartNews