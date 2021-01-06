Officials had to beg Trump to issue a stronger condemnation of DC rioting: reports

In the wake of mob violence at the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump fired off two tweets calling on protesters to be peaceful.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement," Trump tweeted. "They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"

Minutes later, Trump tweeted: "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

But according to the New York Times' Maggie Haberman, some people close to Trump are telling him that he needs to issue a more forceful statement -- a statement that Trump is reportedly resistant to making.

"Per people close to the White House, several official and unofficial aides are trying - without success - to get the president to issue a stronger statement," Haberman tweeted. "He simply won't do it. He's been furious at Pence for refusing to do something he doesn't have power to do and that's that."





Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly "begged" Trump to broadcast a message denouncing the violence.









Eventually, the president did release a video on Twitter in which he called for the protesters to go home.