'Doesn't have a clue': Trump's latest rant mocks Biden's skills behind a camera

Donald Trump issued a ranting response two days after President Joe Biden officially announced he was running for re-election.

The twice-impeached ex-president faulted the current president for announcing his candidacy in a three-minute video that called out Trump and his supporters as a threat to democracy, highlighting images from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Trump responded by mocking Biden's for the amount of takes it took before Biden's video was considered "right."

"Biden announced his presidential campaign by, get this, a prepackaged video, one that took 7 takes to get it 'right,' if right is what you want to call it," Trump posted on his Truth Social website.

"In it he says TRUMP & MAGA pose a threat to Democracy," the former president added, before slipping into all caps. "NO, IT IS BIDEN WHO POSES THE THREAT TO DEMOCRACY IN THAT HE IS GROSSLY INCOMPETENT AND BASICALLY, DOESN’T HAVE A CLUE! WE ARE NOW A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE, A NATION THAT HAS LOST ITS WAY. WE ARE LED BY A HOPELESS PERSON, BUT WE WILL WIN IN 2024 AND, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"



It's unclear where Trump's information about the amount of takes needed for the video came from.