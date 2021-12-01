CNN reporter wonders if Trump 'wanted to infect Biden' with COVID-19 at presidential debate

A new report on Donald Trump's behavior during the pre-vaccine pandemic raises question about whether he risked Joe Biden's health by showing up to a debate after testing positive for COVID-19.



"Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first debate against Joe Biden, the former president’s fourth and last chief of staff has revealed in a new book," The Guardian reported. "Nonetheless, the stunning revelation of an unreported positive test follows a year of speculation about whether Trump, then 74 years old, had the potentially deadly virus when he faced Biden, 77, in Cleveland on 29 September – and what danger that might have presented."

Shortly after the positive result, Trump took another COVID-19 test, which came back negative, according to the book. Meadows says the positive test was the result of an older and less accurate testing kit.

CNN host and senior political analyst John Avlon noted the questions the report raises.

"And it also raises a question regarding the debate against Joe Biden. Was the president's potential positive status a feature, not a bug, so to speak? Nothing is beyond these people," he noted.

Writing on Twitter, CNN correspondent John Harwood asked a more direct question: "does anyone [think] that Trump, suspecting he had covid, would have WANTED to infect Biden?"

Watch: