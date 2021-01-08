'Just resign': Trump slammed for 'childish' tweet that he's refusing to attend Biden's inauguration
After his Twitter time-out for inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday that led to five deaths, and a video he posted on Thursday after he regained his tweeting privileges claiming he wanted to help the nation "heal," Donald Trump tweeted on Friday morning he will be a no-show for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

In a terse announcement, the president wrote, "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

Twitter users were quick to pile on the one-term president for acting like, like a "crybaby" with one critic writing, "Wow, a sore loser and seditious traitor to our nation skips the Inauguration. Who could have foreseen this?"

That was the general consensus as you can see below: