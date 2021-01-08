'Just resign': Trump slammed for 'childish' tweet that he's refusing to attend Biden's inauguration

Donald Trump during HBO interview. (Screenshot)
After his Twitter time-out for inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday that led to five deaths, and a video he posted on Thursday after he regained his tweeting privileges claiming he wanted to help the nation "heal," Donald Trump tweeted on Friday morning he will be a no-show for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
In a terse announcement, the president wrote, "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."
Twitter users were quick to pile on the one-term president for acting like, like a "crybaby" with one critic writing, "Wow, a sore loser and seditious traitor to our nation skips the Inauguration. Who could have foreseen this?"
That was the general consensus as you can see below:
@realDonaldTrump The. Biggest. Loser. https://t.co/xg23K1IBrl— Tomi T Ahonen (@Tomi T Ahonen)1610121247.0
@realDonaldTrump It is quite fitting you won’t attend since last president not to attend was Andrew johnson in 1869… https://t.co/1PP03hM2QG— Matthew Dowd (@Matthew Dowd)1610122856.0
@realDonaldTrump BITCH, WE DON’T WANT YOU THERE! YOU ARE A SORE LOSER AND AN EMBARRASSMENT!— TATIANNA (@TATIANNA)1610121500.0
Trump, the coward, now not going to the inauguration. And of course none of us wanted him there. But it shows… https://t.co/biGECAeGvv— Michelangelo Signorile (@Michelangelo Signorile)1610121948.0
@realDonaldTrump Who gives a flying F?— George (@George)1610120910.0
Trump won’t attend the inauguration. What a little b. Meanwhile, Hillary showed up to Trump’s like this: https://t.co/Q4F98nokHt— José (@José)1610122262.0
@realDonaldTrump Wow, a sore loser and seditious traitor to our nation skips the Inauguration. Who could have foreseen this? #shocked— Representative Bri Buentello (@Representative Bri Buentello)1610121165.0
@realDonaldTrump Because you'd be booed and everyone would get up and walk out. This will be what the rest of your… https://t.co/rJ7sjOOYfD— Cheri Jacobus (@Cheri Jacobus)1610121282.0
@realDonaldTrump good. go away, peppermint petty.— shauna (@shauna)1610121881.0
Donald Trump declaring he won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration like we care isn’t a shocker. Nobody expected him t… https://t.co/ummyLjfEGc— Brad Betts (@Brad Betts)1610122362.0
After inciting an insurrection and obstructing a peaceful transfer of power I’m not surprised one bit. At least he… https://t.co/QBe9vDMu0t— Joseph Sakran (@Joseph Sakran)1610122290.0
Finally, some good news. “Trump announces he won’t attend Biden’s inauguration.”— Larry Sabato (@Larry Sabato)1610121909.0
Where do we place the empty chair? https://t.co/WHbWSIWlAz— David Corn (@David Corn)1610122325.0
@realDonaldTrump Just resign.— Keith Boykin (@Keith Boykin)1610121182.0
@realDonaldTrump You will be going to the Impeachment though— William Dalrymple (@William Dalrymple)1610120887.0
@JayLionel7 @realDonaldTrump He's such a weak man, no surprise here.— Spunky Jones (@Spunky Jones)1610121621.0
@realDonaldTrump How childish— VictoriaSponge (@VictoriaSponge)1610122750.0
@realDonaldTrump Trump: I am NOT going...I'm not! I'm not! Aide: Sir, I need you to stop stamping your foot so I c… https://t.co/3Jh1lj2CL6— Byron Ricketts (@Byron Ricketts)1610121413.0