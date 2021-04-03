Arizona GOP slammed for 'desperate' decision to let conspiracy kooks audit presidential election ballots

On Saturday, The Washington Post editorial board tore into the Arizona Republican Party for their plan to re-check the ballots cast in Maricopa County — the location of Phoenix — using a controversial company headed up by a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist.

"Ms. Fann and her Senate colleagues tapped Cyber Ninjas, a little-known Florida cybersecurity firm that boasts that it provides 'general consulting' and 'ethical hacking' services, to lead the audit," wrote the board. "Arizona journalists quickly discovered one possible reason for this puzzling choice: Cyber Ninjas founder Doug Logan appears to have pushed pro-Trump election conspiracy theories on a Twitter account he apparently deleted in January."

Among the tweets written by Logan, noted the board, are, "The parallels between the statistical analysis of Venezuela and this year's election are astonishing," and "I'm tired of hearing people say there was no fraud. It happened, it's real, and people better get wise fast." There remains zero evidence of widespread election fraud in 2020.

"This is not the behavior of a party confident that it has a real case," wrote the board. "The Arizona Senate's bootleg election audit is a pathetic attempt to muddy the waters when the truth is clear and obvious to any reasonable observer: President Biden won Arizona, and the presidency, in perhaps the cleanest presidential election the nation has ever run."

"Then-President Donald Trump won 74 million votes last year," concluded the board. "Instead of making up stories about how Mr. Biden didn't actually win 81 million, or trying to make it harder for Democrats to cast ballots, Republicans should have asked what they need to do to get to 81 million, or more. If they had done so, they would not have taken the desperate, destructive, anti-democratic steps they have since November."

