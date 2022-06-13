How Trump’s fundraising off of his 'big lie' may provide the motive for continuing after advisors told him to stop

Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California explained on Monday how Donald Trump fundraised off of his "big lie" of election fraud during her closing argument before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"President Trump continued to push the stolen election narrative, even though he and his allies knew that their litigation efforts making the same claim had failed," Lofgren said.



"It's worth pointing out that litigation generally does not continue past the safe harbor date of Dec. 14, but the fact that this litigation went on, well, that decision makes more sense when you consider the Trump campaign's fundraising tactics," she explained. "Because if the litigation had stopped on Dec. 14, there would have been no fight to defend the election and no clear path to continue to raise millions of dollars."

She then introduced into the public record a video describing Trump's fundraising tactics.

"Small dollar donors use scarce disposable income to support candidates and causes of their choosing to make their voices heard. Those donors deserve the truth about what those funds will be used for," Lofgren said. "Throughout the committee's investigation, we found evidence that the Trump campaign and its surrogates mislead donors as to where their funds would go and what they would be used for."

"Not only was there the big lie, there was the big ripoff. Donors deserve to know where their funds are really going. They deserve better than what President Trump and his team did, Mr. Chairman," she explained.



Watch:



