'Put up or shut up': Trump leveled by Dem lawmaker for complaining about COVID-19 aid package

On MSNBC Saturday, Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA) tore into outgoing President Donald Trump for standing in the way of COVID-19 stimulus passage.

"I tend to think that this president has a flare for the drama, you know, he likes to draw these things out because he's treated governing as though it's a reality TV show," said anchor Tiffany Cross. "But ... this is not a game. Today people run out of money. Monday the government is set to shut down. For people who are sitting here waiting on a very thin layer of ice before they sink deeper into poverty and devastation, really, what do you predict is going to happen, and what can the Democrats in Congress do about it?"

"You know, somebody needs to just really get ahold of this president and tell him that we're done with the theatrics, that he needs to put up, shut up, or shut up and get out of the way," said Ruiz. "Let people receive their stimulus checks. Let's extend the unemployment insurance, and if he is serious about the $2,000 per person increase in the stimulus check, then put up. Let's make it happen."

"I don't see him on television putting pressure on Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy," added Ruiz. "I don't see him out there really rallying his base on making sure Republicans are out to increase the stimulus check. Instead he's checked out in Mar-a-Lago playing golf. So either put up or shut up and get out of the way, because people are struggling right now. They're anxious. They're concerned. They had to look at their children's face and tell them they couldn't have the Christmas they normally — they normally could, and that was heartbreaking for millions of parents out of the there."



