WATCH: Bill Barr tells Fox News that Trump showed 'stunning detachment from reality' after losing election

Former Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday told Fox News' Bret Baier that he was disturbed at seeing former President Donald Trump unravel mentally after losing the 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden.

During an interview, Baier asked Barr to talk about an "unsettling moment" during his tenure as attorney general.

Barr didn't hesitate to talk about Trump's frenzied reaction to losing.

"It was certainly unsettling when I went in to talk to the president about the election and he was livid and shaking, and showed a lot of temper and yelling" Barr said. "That was a little unsettling."

RELATED: Follow the money: Trump's $200 million fundraising arm now a target of riot committee

Barr then documented how he found it disturbing that Trump immediately started launching into conspiracy theories.

"The other thing that was unsettling was later, when I went in to actually give him my letter of resignation, he started talking about he won the election, the machines are rigged and he was going to be there another term, and he was very confident of that," Barr explained. "And I just felt that this showed a detachment from reality that was stunning to me."

Watch the video below.





