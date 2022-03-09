Follow the money: Trump's $200 million fundraising arm now a target of riot committee

The House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol is extensively following the money, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

"The House Jan. 6 committee has waged high-profile legal battles with Donald Trump and his closest allies as it tries to uncover every detail of what happened that day and determine what culpability the former president may have for the violent attack on the Capitol," The Post reported. "But it has also been focused on another part of its inquiry that panel members said is of equal importance to the success of the investigation — tracing every dollar that was raised and spent on false claims that the election was stolen."

The committee's "green team" specializing in following the money has successfully convinced some former campaign staffers to cooperate.

"Investigators in recent months have increased their focus on the vast digital fundraising efforts around overturning the election, trying to pinpoint if the Trump campaign and allied Republicans were engaged in a coordinated effort to raise money on fraudulent and misleading appeals, according to people involved in the probe. A number of individuals from the Trump campaign, the RNC and digital firms involved with post-election fundraising practices have been cooperating with the green team," the newspaper reported. "In the months after Trump’s election loss, the Trump campaign, the RNC, Trump Make America Great Again Committee and Save America PAC raised more than $200 million through a joint fundraising committee."

RELATED: Indictment of Proud Boys leader hints at coordination with other insurrection actors

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has reportedly been questioned by the "green team."

"The committee is also asking witnesses whether there was ever a plan to spend the money on election matters, or if it was simply a scheme to raise money with lies and dubious claims, two people with knowledge of the questioning said. For instance, raising money to support an election defense fund — and then directing that money to other things, or not spending it — raises ethical and legal questions, according to legal experts and campaign finance groups," the newspaper reported.

Read the full report.