'He's coming unhinged': GOP aide unloads on Trump for throwing COVID relief into chaos
Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Nashville. (NumenaStudios / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump threw Washington D.C. into chaos this week when he unexpectedly trashed the bipartisan deal on a $900 billion pandemic relief package.

The president's erratic behavior is testing the patience of even some of his longtime Republican allies, including one GOP aide who told CNN that Trump seems to be spiraling out of control.

"He's coming unhinged," the aide said.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) went on the record with his frustrations with the president's behavior after he told a private GOP conference call that he believed Trump threw Republicans "under the bus" with his last-minute attack on the relief package.

"I stand by what I said," Bacon said. "The President's Secretary of Treasury helped negotiate this bill and encouraged us to support it. Furthermore, the President was updated on this bill every step of the way by GOP Leadership."

CNN writes that Trump is blowing up deals even as he remains obsessed with a certain-to-fail attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"The fight... is only a prelude to a larger battle in Trump's mind: Congress counting the Electoral College votes on January 6," writes CNN. "The outcome of the Electoral College tally is not in doubt: There's no way for Republicans to change the outcome with Democrats in control of the House. But Trump has turned to the vote as a last stand."