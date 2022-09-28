'Confused' Trump nearly convinced to bomb Mexico by health official wearing military-style uniform: NYT's Haberman

According to another excerpt from the New York Times' Maggie Haberman's new book "Confidence Man," about Donald Trump's administration, the former president seriously proposed conducting bombing raids in Mexico to slow the flow of drugs into the U.S. because he thought a key health official was a military adviser.
In the excerpt from the Washington Posts' Josh Dawsey, Haberman wrote that Trump met with Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir, who was known to wear a military-style uniform while in the White House and during his television appearances, where Giroir suggested going after cartel drub labs.
According to the report, Giroir told the former president, "such facilities should be handled by putting 'lead to target' to stop the flow of illicit substances across the border into the United States."
That, in turn, led Trump to push for a possible bombing solution.
IN OTHER NEWS: 'The entire World is at stake': Trump pitches himself to head up negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
According to the book, "He raised it several times, eventually asking a stunned Defense Secretary Mark Esper whether the United States could indeed bomb the labs," with Haberman writing that aides believe Trump was "confused" because he though Giroir was a military adviser.
Haberman added, "The response from White House aides was not to try to change Trump’s view, but to consider asking Giroir not to wear his uniform to the Oval Office anymore.”
You can read more here.