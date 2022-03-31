Trump demanded a cut of his photographer’s book -- and even his own aides are 'upset' about it: report

Donald Trump's break from norms even extended to a book that former White House photographer Shealah Craighead intended to publish, The New York Times reported Thursday.

"First, aides to Mr. Trump asked her for a cut of her book advance payment, in exchange for his writing a foreword and helping promote the book, according to former associates of Mr. Trump," the newspaper reported. "Then Mr. Trump’s team asked Ms. Craighead to hold off on her book project to allow the former president to take Ms. Craighead’s photos and those of other White House staff photographers and publish his own book, which is now selling for as much as $230 a copy. That the profits from Ms. Craighead’s labor are now going into Mr. Trump’s pocket has left several of Mr. Trump’s former aides upset — but not exactly surprised."

Trump's book, Our Journey Together, is published by Winning Team Publishing, which was co-founded by Donald Trump, Jr.

In January, Trump complained to Lou Dobbs about his son's company being unable to find ink or paper to print the book. On Tuesday, Trump issued a statement saying, "We have broken the supply chain problem and have just received over 100,000 brand new, sparkling copies" of the book.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham blasted the situation.

“Shea’s a very talented photographer and this was really all of her hard work,” Grisham said. "I just keep thinking: What a shame that he is actually now profiting off of it. But then again, this is the guy who is hawking caps and all kinds of stuff right now to raise money for himself.”

