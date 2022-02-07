Here's why Donald Trump’s ‘hatchet job’ coffee table book is raking in millions

Donald Trump's first book since leaving the White House is only a coffee table book, yet the former president managed to dish on former friends and foes alike — and is raking in millions in a deal with his eldest son.

Trump's new book features photos of his time in office and was published in December by a new publishing company, Winning Team Publishing, that was co-founded by Donald Trump, Jr.

"Sales of the book, Our Journey Together, grossed $20 million in less than two months since it went on sale in late November, two people familiar with the publishing of the book told CNN. Part of the book's popularity among Trump's base is the captions, all of which he wrote himself, and most of which feature unbridled hot takes on his political enemies," CNN reported Monday. "Without a Twitter feed (Trump remains banned by the social media platform), the former President seems to be using the coffee table book to extend his post-White House kiss-offs. Next to or below each of the 300 or so photographs is a Trump-authored caption, some even written in his tell-tale handwriting -- a thick, black scrawl of marker, mostly uppercase but with dotted lowercase i's and lots of exclamation points."

The initial run was reportedly 200,000 copies, which sold out at the price of $75 or $230 if signed.

The report noted Trump declares that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is "f*cking crazy" and that he did not like Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) "even a little bit."

John Reznikoff, founder of University Archives, said "I've never seen a presidential book that's really a hatchet job of other people."

CNN reported the book deal with his son "included a multimillion dollar advance" for the former president.

