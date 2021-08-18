'Trump is a clear and present danger’: Outrage erupts after ‘evil’ ex-president calls booster shots a ‘money-making operation’

(Shutterstock)
Speaking on Fox Business this Wednesday, former President Donald Trump pushed the idea that potential COVID-19 booster shots to prolong immunity to the virus are actually just a money grab from Big Pharma.
"You know what, that sounds to me like a money-making operation for Pfizer, okay, think of the money involved. That's tens of billions of dollars," Trump told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo. "If you're a pure businessman you'll say, 'You know what, let's give them another shot, $10 billion of money coming in,' the whole thing is crazy."
But according to Trump's critics on Twitter, him reinforcing vaccine hesitancy after touting his role in bringing COVID-19 vaccines to market is a special kind of stupid.
Trump will be one the first to get his booster shot, while his rhetoric like this will get his supporters killed. H… https://t.co/sFWCocsbCo— Lachlan McIntosh (@Lachlan McIntosh) 1629301939.0
Trump is a clear and present danger https://t.co/BRHe3FrNSZ— Luke Zaleski (@Luke Zaleski) 1629301966.0
Fight the disease? Nah. Never even occurs to him. All he sees is money changing hands and he's not getting a cut. https://t.co/xwcF2Jjes1— Abel Undercity, Vaxxed and Relaxed (@Abel Undercity, Vaxxed and Relaxed) 1629303640.0
Well, that's close to the worst thing he could say. https://t.co/xWRZ9RIy6D— David French (@David French) 1629300372.0
Interesting coming from the guy with ties to the Regeneron company who has their experimental antibody cocktail https://t.co/yf1Acfy8TT— William Rodgers Jr (@William Rodgers Jr) 1629301542.0
What the holy Fuck is wrong with this guy? Don't answer....we know. But here's what he said this morning, from Raw… https://t.co/ApMMlFXeLT— Dushan Skorich🗓📺📊 (@Dushan Skorich🗓📺📊) 1629299507.0
For God’s sake lock him up ! https://t.co/ZavxKfzyda— Danièle Lorain (@Danièle Lorain) 1629298447.0
What an idiot. He does realize vaccines are his GREATEST SUCCESS, right? https://t.co/HXcNbU4cjS— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Pradheep J. Shanker) 1629300498.0
Are we really going to pretend that Trump won’t get the booster shot? https://t.co/vtcAqgvokO— Markos Moulitsas (@Markos Moulitsas) 1629301297.0