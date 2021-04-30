Pentagon cancels all of Trump’s border wall contracts: report

Donald Trump spent the 2016 election repeatedly promising that he would build a majestic border wall -- and Mexico would pay for it. Like so many things Trump has said, it was a lie.
After being elected, Trump was unable to get Congress to provide the funding he had promised would come from Mexico, so he diverted billions from the Department of Defense.
On its 101st day in office, the Biden administration is now reversing course.
"Consistent with the president's proclamation, the Department of Defense is proceeding with canceling all border barrier construction projects paid for with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as schools for military children, overseas military construction projects in partner nations, and the National Guard and Reserve equipment account," Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Jamal Brown said in a statement.
"Today's action reflects this administration's continued commitment to defending our nation and supporting our service members and their families," he added.
Big: DOD is canceling all contracts for border wall construction on the US-Mexico border that had used funds origin… https://t.co/Jx4kHb3Rwk— Priscilla Alvarez (@Priscilla Alvarez)1619811636.0