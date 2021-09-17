Trump asks Georgia secretary of state to 'decertify' the 2020 election in bizarre letter

Former President Donald Trump on Friday sent a letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he asked him to start the process of "decertifying" the 2020 election.
In the letter, which was posted on Twitter by spokeswoman Liz Harrington, the twice-impeached former president continued to falsely insist that he was the victim of "voter fraud" in Georgia despite the fact that no credible investigation has turned up any instance of fraud.
Trump asked Raffensperger to check out the allegations and "if true... start the process of decertifying the Election, or whatever the correct legal remedy is, and announce the true winner."
Trump went on to say that "people do not understand why you and Governor Brian Kemp adamantly refuse to acknowledge the now proven facts."
In fact, no allegations of mass voter fraud in Georgia have been proven true, and the Trump campaign's efforts to get the election results overturned were all thrown out of court.
Read the full letter below.
NEW! President Donald J. Trump's letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger https://t.co/RrFWVWsLT0— Liz Harrington (@Liz Harrington) 1631892143.0