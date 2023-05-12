Trump bragged about ‘sky high’ ratings but his CNN town hall fell short of Biden’s
Joe Biden, Donald Trump (Photo by Brendan Smialakowski for AFP)

Donald Trump on his Truth Social website bragged about the ratings for his CNN town hall.

“People are criticizing CNN for giving me a Forum to tell the TRUTH,” the former president wrote.

“I believe it was a very smart thing that they did, with Sky High Ratings that they haven’t seen in a very long time. It was by far the biggest Show of the night, the week, and the month!”

Perhaps so, but Wednesday night’s town hall attracted fewer viewers than Joe Biden’s 2020 CNN town hall and previous Trump events on Fox News, Salon reports.

CNN’s Wednesday night town in New Hampshire, which was moderated by anchor Kaitlan Collins, drew a total audience of 3.308 million viewers.

It ranked "2nd among total viewers, closely behind CNN's 2020 Joe Biden Town Hall (9/17/20, 7:59p-9:15p; 3.465 million)" according a network's rankings memo obtained by Salon.

CNN’s Wednesday night town hall attracted 780,000 viewers in the 25 to 45-year-old advertising demographic, a fourfold increase over what the network typically sees during Anderson Cooper's 8 p.m. ET program, Axios reports.

The CNN memo said that Wednesday’s town hall "delivered a larger demo audience than Trump's first town hall of the 2020 election cycle on Fox News, drawing +5% more adults 25-54 (781k vs. 744k)."

Additionally, "the event was significantly ahead of Trump's last town hall appearance on CNN in 2016 (aired 4/12/16, 9p-10:05p), delivering +53% more total viewers (3.308m vs. 2.168m) and +35% more in the demo (781k vs. 579k)."

