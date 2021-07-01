Trump is still bragging about his 'person, woman, man, camera, tv' cognitive test

Appearing on Fox News' Sean Hannity Wednesday, former President Donald Trump continued to brag about the quick cognitive exam he was given by a now-Republican Congressman.

"We aced it," said Trump. "I think we can say I aced it."

"He didn't get one question wrong did he?" Hannity asked someone. "Yeah, 30 out of 30."

The test that Donald Trump took wasn't an actual cognitive exam so much as a benchmark given to people who are in the early stages of dementia to track their regression. An actual cognitive exam is much longer and typically given by an expert, not a Republican doctor.

Trump infamously described to Fox News last year that the test was "difficult. It was the slate of questions where he was required to remember simple words like, "Person, woman, man, camera, TV."

"It was 30 or 35 questions. The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question," Trump told Fox News in 2020. "It's like, you'll go, 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV.' So they say, 'Could you repeat that?' So I said, 'Yeah.' So it's, 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV.' OK, that's very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points."

You can take the test that Trump took yourself here.

See the video below:



