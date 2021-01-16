'Insurrectionist' Trump and family will never recover from Capitol riot: ex-Trump White House official

When the current presidential administration officially ends at noon on Wednesday, Donald Trump and his family will face a grim future following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

'As the president faces the second impeachment trial, his focus is shifting to his brand rehabilitation," MSNBC's Alex Witt reported Saturday. "Trump's businesses are facing major fallout from the capitol riot. New York City is terminating contracts with the Trump Organization. Shopify took Trump's stores offline and the PGA canceled its 2020 championship from Trump's golf course. Several major banks have distanced itself from the president, including Deutsche bank, which says it will not conduct any more business with Trump."

For analysis of the Trump family's predicament, Witt interviewed former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

"I would like to you put into perspective this cumulative damage for the Trump brand and his business. How do you see it?" Witt asked.

"I think it's irrecoverable," Scaramucci replied. "I don't see how he will revive that brand. People say he got through bankruptcies and all this other stuff, but this is totally different."



"He's an insurrectionist, he's a domestic terrorist," Scaramucci charged. "I don't see how he will recover from this."

"I think he's really damaged himself and I think he's damaged the future of the Trump family as it relates to business as well and their political careers," he explained.

"Are you saying the future of the Trump Organization is in danger?" Witt asked.



"How could it not be in danger? You disaffected 75% of the American population, you can't get credit card payment processing," he said.

The former Trump aide, a graduate of Harvard Law, also focused on the legal peril facing Trump.

"You have got a situation where the New York state is bringing a case, the city of New York is bringing a case," he noted. "You've got the Southern District of New York on taxes -- where he's inflated the income for getting mortgages but he's deflated the income from the purpose of paying taxes -- and he's got a case in the state of Georgia related to the electioneering strong-arming of the Secretary of State of Georgia, which is obviously another felony."

"If you lay it all out and you lay out, what in Congress is going to unfold at the Senate impeachment trial, there's a lot of information that's going to come out and Mr. Tump and his acolytes were at the center of this. There was a reason why they brought him down on Twitter, they took Parler off Google and Apple. Those weren't political things, hose are things to designed to protect the health and safety of American citizens who were faced with a terrorist attack on January 6th and a threat of a terrorist attack on the 17th and 20th. So just remember, we have more National Guardsmen in the city of D.C. than we do in Iraq or Afghanistan. This is a direct result of Donald Trump's behavior. So, yes, I think it will put him in a very, very serious position once he gets out of office."

