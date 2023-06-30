Lauren Boebert compares Donald Trump to disgraced Brazilian ex-president
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro presents a Brazil national soccer team jersey to U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump gave him a U.S. soccer team jersey during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Friday likened Donald Trump’s plight to that of disgraced Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The far-right congresswoman suggested that special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of Trump is politically motivated, but she did the former president no favors comparing him to Bolsonaro.

She isn’t the first to make the comparison.

Both leaders are election deniers who inspired failed insurrections after spreading baseless theories of voter fraud.

Bolsonaro was found guilty of abusing his power and misusing public media during last year’s election, and Brazil’s highest electoral court on Friday issued a ruling that bars him for running for public office until 2030.

Brazilian prosecutors alleged that Bolsonaro in July 2022 held a meeting with foreign ambassador in which he spread misinformation about Brazil’s electoral system.

Trump is facing a 37-count indictment over allegations he mishandled classified documents.

“That's EXACTLY what the American liberals are trying to do through the court system here,” Boebert tweeted.

“Unbelievable how liberals use lawfare since they can't win fairly.”

