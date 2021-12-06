Trump 'cares about vengeance' and he 'his eyes are set' on Brian Kemp: CNN's Gloria Borger

Former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) announced on Monday that he would be challenging incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp -- and CNN's Gloria Borger said that this primary challenge has former President Donald Trump's fingerprints all over it.

While discussing the battle between Perdue and Kemp, Borger said that it shows that Trump would rather get back at his perceived foes than have a strong and united Republican Party.

"What this tells you about Donald Trump is that he really doesn't care about unity in the Republican Party," she said. "What he cares about is vengeance. and his eyes are set on Kemp. And so he wants to put him out of power."

Despite Kemp's credentials as a hardcore conservative, he drew Trump's ire in 2020 when he refused to intervene to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in the Peach State.

Trump even went so far to suggest during a rally in Georgia earlier this year that he'd prefer to see Democrat Stacey Abrams because Georgia's governor if it meant denying Kemp a second term.

Watch the video below.





