Trump rages at 'weak and frightened' Bill Barr for convincing 'checked out' Ivanka there was no voter fraud

Reacting to a devastating clip of former Attorney General Bill Barr telling House investigators that he told Donald Trump his claim of election fraud was "bullsh*t" that was shown on national TV on Thursday night, the former president flipped out on his former cabinet member on Truth Social early Friday.

In a clip that led off the first of six House Select Committee hearings on the Jan 6th insurrection, Barr was seen explaining, "I had three discussions with the president that I can recall. One was on Nov. 23, one was on Dec. 1 and one on Dec. 14, and I’ve been through sort of a give and take of those discussions -- and in that context, I made it clear I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff, which I told the president was bullshit."

He then added, "I didn’t want to be a part of it and that’s one of the reasons that went into my deciding to leave when I did. I observed, I think it was on December 1, you know, we can’t live in a world where the incumbent administration stays in power based on its view, unsupported by specific evidence, that there was fraud in the election."

As might have been expected, the former president fired back by first writing on his TruthSocial account, "Bill Barr was a weak and frightened Attorney General who was always being 'played' and threatened by the Democrats and was scared stiff of being Impeached. How do you not get impeached? Do nothing, or say nothing, especially about the obviously RIGGED & STOLEN Election or, to put it another way, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY! The Democrats hit pay dirt with Barr, he was stupid, ridiculously said there was no problem with the Election, & they left him alone. It worked for him, but not for our Country!"

Following up he added, "Bill Barr was a coward who would not let his U.S. Attorney in Philadelphia, where Election Fraud was rampant, to even think about looking at it (see previously posted letter from U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain). I believe that by their inaction, others were told this also!"

As for his daughter saying she believes Barr, the former president took a veiled shot at her comments, saying she had "checked out" by that point.

"Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)," he wrote.