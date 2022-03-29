Over 7 hours of disappearing Trump phone records makes Nixon's tapes 'look like nothing': Harvard law professor

It was revealed by Robert Costa that Donald Trump's White House phone records had seemingly disappeared between 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021. At a time when many leaders said that they were calling the White House, somehow there was no record of it from the White House. It was a tip-off to any investigators that something was being held back or intentionally hidden.
As Molly Jong-Fast recalled Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) both indicated that they spoke to Trump on Jan. 6.
It prompted the Salt Lake City Tribune to ask for an explanation given his past statements.
"So now might be a good time for someone who apparently didn’t really support the rebellion, but who may have failed to raise the alarm when given advance word of the plans, to explain himself," wrote the Tribune. "Someone like Utah Sen. Mike Lee."
The newspaper went on to say that despite never being a Trump supporter in 2016, Lee became a convert. "Apparently that abject subjugation was enough to make Trump think Lee might be on board with a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 election and keep Trump in office — presumably for life," the piece said.
When a profile of Tuberville appeared in the Washington Post, the new senator revealed that Trump accidentally called Lee when he meant to call Tuberville.
"I know we've got problems," Tuberville recalled the president saying as the crowd came into the Capitol. "Protect yourself."
The new report from the Post is something that many legal analysts, political commentators and activists found disturbing, particularly given that it has been over a year since the information was being uncovered.
Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann recalled that when former President Richard Nixon attempted a cover-up 18 minutes were eliminated from his recordings. In Trump's case, it's over seven hours. Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe agreed with the sentiment, saying that such a massive gap makes Nixon's tapes look like nothing.
The news that Trump was possibly using a "burner phone" led to even more questions. Trump told the Post that he's never even heard of the term before.
Ironically, Trump's second son, Eric Trump, threatened to sue the blog "The Palmer Report" because of commentary about a Nov. 2021 Rolling Stone piece saying that Eric and his wife Lara Trump spoke to Jan. 6 organizers on burner phones. The burner phones were used by the Jan. 6 organizers to call the Trumps, not the other way around, according to the piece. Regardless, it means Eric Trump certainly knows what the term means.
