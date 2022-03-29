John Bolton contradicts Trump's claim that he has no idea what 'burner phones' are
In response to speculation that he used prepaid burner phones to talk with allies during a key seven-hour period on January 6, 2021, former President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied even knowing what burner phones were.

"I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term," Trump claimed.

However, former Trump national security adviser John Bolton now tells The Washington Post's Robert Costa that he's not buying Trump's explanation.

Specifically, Bolton tells Costa that he recalls Trump discussing burner phones multiple times and being generally aware of what the devices are used for.

People who do not wish to have their communications tracked or monitored typically buy burner phones, which come with a finite number of prepaid cellular minutes and that do not require users to register an individual account with wireless carriers.

In fact, Bolton tells Costa that he remembers Trump talking about how people have used such phones to avoid having their calls scrutinized.

