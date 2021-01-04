Fulton County DA prepared to launch criminal probe of Trump's threatening Georgia call

The District Attorney of Georgia's most populous county signaled a willingness on Monday to launch a criminal probe into President Donald Trump.

In a statement posted by NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said her office is ready to investigate Trump over his now-infamous phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"It is my understanding from news reports that a member of the State Election Board has requested that the Secretary's Elections Division investigate the call, after which the Board can refer the case to my office and the state Attorney General," she said. "Anyone who commits a felony violation of Georgia law in my jurisdiction will be held accountable."

Willis also called Trump's phone call with Raffensperger "disturbing" and vowed that any investigation into the president would be "based on the facts and the law."

In the call, Trump urged Raffensperger to "find" him enough votes to carry the state and to announce that he had "recalculated" the state's voting totals in the president's favor.

Raffensperger, however, refused to go along with the scheme and told the president that he would not alter the election outcome.

Law professor Kim Wehle, of the University of Baltimore, told NPR on Monday that it's "a crime to request, solicit or ask someone else to say falsify returns or falsify reports of votes, and arguably that's what we heard on the call."

Read Willis's whole statement below.