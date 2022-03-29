'Possible coverup': White House logs show seven-hour gap in Trump phone calls
White House records turned over to the House select committee show a gap of more than seven hours in Donald Trump's call logs from Jan. 6, 2021.

There is no official White House notation of any calls placed by or to the former president for seven hours and 37 minutes, from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m. that day, which means congressional investigators have no record of Trump's phone conversations as his supporters mobbed the U.S. Capitol, reported the Washington Post.

The National Archives turned over 11 pages of the president's official daily diary and White House switchboard call logs that show Trump was active on the phone for part of that day, speaking to at least eight people in the morning and 11 people that evening, but the gap does not show publicly reported calls to GOP lawmakers.

Those calls include conversations with Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and an attempt to speak with Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

One panel member said the committee was investigating a "possible coverup" of the official White House record, and another individual close to the committee said the hours-long gap was of "intense interest" to investigators -- who are now looking into whether Trump used "burner phones" to communicate that day.

