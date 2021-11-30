Trump swears he never called any of his allies at the Willard 'war room' for help on Jan. 6

Former President Donald Trump is disputing a Guardian report that he called his allies that were stationed at a "war room" at the Washington, D.C. Willard hotel, which is just steps from the White House.

According to Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell, Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington said "This is totally false," without giving any details as to what she was disputing.

The report was released over a week ago and Trump is only now responding to the report claimed that Trump made "several calls" to the "top lieutenants" to tell them that Vice President Mike Pence seemed like he wasn't going to dispute the election. He then reportedly pressed the war room staff about other ways to stop Joe Biden from becoming president.

READ MORE: Trump's Willard hotel 'war room' targeted in new round of Capitol riot subpoenas

"Multiple sources, speaking to the Guardian on the condition of anonymity, described Trump’s involvement in the effort to subvert the results of the 2020 election," wrote Lowell.

Trump’s call would reveal a direct line from the White House to the organizers of the Jan. 6 attack at the Willard. Among those in the hotel war room were a team led by Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn and former strategist Steve Bannon, who has refused to testify to the Jan. 6 House investigatory committee about his involvement.