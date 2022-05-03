Trump calls New York’s Black attorney general a 'racist'

Donald Trump called New York's Black attorney general a racist after suffering another defeat in court on Tuesday.

Trump had sought to get a New York court to stop fining him $10,000 a day for refusing to hand over subpoenaed documents. Trump lost his motion.

"After handing over millions of pages of documents, perhaps more than any person or entity has ever given before, there is nothing that can be done to satisfy the racist Attorney General of New York State, failed Gubernatorial candidate Letitia James, or the New York State Courts which are biased, unyielding, and totally unfair," Trump claimed in an email sent to reporters.

"With rampant and record-setting crime, a 42.8% increase over last year was just announced, and every other unimaginable problem, no wonder everyone is leaving the State, including businesses left and right," Trump argued as his fines will cross $100,000 tomorrow.

"This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in history, and it should not be allowed to continue. It is a politically driven Scam the likes of which has never been seen before," Trump argued.

"f I wasn’t leading in every poll by substantial numbers, this persecution would have long ago ended," Trump argued. "The good news is, I have done nothing wrong!"

While Trump was attacking James, she was speaking at a "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally in Foley Square.

"It's our body, our choice, and we're going to fight to protect the right to an abortion," James said.

Earlier in the day, she had vowed to defend abortion rights in New York.

"I fought Mississippi's abortion ban. I fought Texas' abortion ban. I've fought abortion bans in Arizona, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, and South Carolina. You better believe I'm going to keep fighting to protect the right to an abortion," James vowed.

