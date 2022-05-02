NBC News reporter Tom Winter reported Monday afternoon that former President Donald Trump is asking the New York State appeals court to stay the fine he's being issued daily for refusing to comply with a subpoena.

Trump fought a subpoena to hand over documents involving his business practices as part of the investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Ultimately, a judge decided that Trump must comply and that for each day he refused he would be issued a contempt fine of $10,000.

In his filing Monday, Trump, through his attorney, called the judge unfair.

“We have a judge that frankly has been unbelievably unfair,” Trump told Bloomberg News via phone.

“We’ve given millions and millions of pages and he says give more, give more, always give more,” Trump said.

While Trump may have turned over millions of documents, he hasn't turned over all of the relevant documents requested.

According to the lawyers, Trump “performed a diligent, thorough and comprehensive search for all of the documents and items called for in the subpoena and provided complete and accurate responses to the” attorney general.

Alina Habba, one of Trump's lawyers who frequently appears on OAN, said that she personally has tried to find the documents that are being sought.

Last week, Trump filed a sworn affidavit saying he was never aware of the records he needed to turn over to Attorney General James. The judge didn't buy it.