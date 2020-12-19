Former Trump official: President will face legal jeopardy for campaign cash that went to his businesses

On MSNBC Saturday, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci predicted that President Donald Trump will face legal and political consequences for the newly reported scheme in which he and his son-in-law Jared Kushner allegedly skimmed money from the campaign through a shell company to enrich the family businesses.
"Of course he knows he's lost," said Scaramucci, who famously served in the Trump administration only ten days before being fired. "He's already planning possibly a television show, a network. Lots of things to do when he leaves. And he's bundled a tremendous amount of money, over $250 million bundled. He's going to have to answer for the shell companies inside the campaign, and the disappearance of some of that money."
"I don't see him as a political force going forward," continued Scaramucci. "I think he'll have too many things to do. There'll be legal consequences to some of his actions. There's ongoing investigations in New York. And I think he's going to be distracted, as his political power wanes, distracted. Remember, whether Secretary Pompeo or others, ten or so younger men and women that look in the mirror every morning and see a future president in his party. They're going to come after him very hard once he leaves power."
Watch below: