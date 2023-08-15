Former President Donald Trump appears to believe that he has been indicted again.

Fulton County, Georgia's grand jury released ten indictments as part of their work that included an investigation into the 2020 election overthrow attempts. Ten indictments don't mean ten people, and no people were cited as being indicted yet, but clearly, the Trump campaign thinks he is among them.

In a statement released to the press, the former president's campaign attacked the district attorney, other district attorneys, and the special counsel before promoting his "successful campaign" and citing his poll numbers.

"He is not only leading all Republicans by a lot but he is leading against Joe Biden in almost every poll," it claims.

"These activities by Democratic leaders constitute a grave threat to American democracy and are direct attempts to deprive the American people of their rightful choice to cast their vote for President," the statement says. "Call it election interference or election manipulation — it's a dangerous effort by the ruling class to suppress the choice of the people. It is un-American and wrong."

"They are taking away President Trump's First Amendment right to free speech, and the right to challenge a rigged and stolen election that the Democrats do all the time. The ones who should be prosecuted ar the ones who created the corruption."

See the document below or at the link here.