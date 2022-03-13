Donald Trump is having a difficult time with his endorsed candidates

After a few early primary elections, it seems that President Donald Trump's endorsed candidates aren't working out well, in part because he's promoting their opponents.

The Intelligencer explained Sunday that Trump may have endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), but now he's talking about how he admires Brooks' opponent, Katie Britt, who used to work as his chief of staff. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick reached out to Trump about Britt because he once served as the coach for Britt's husband. Trump was also livid that Brooks was seeking an endorsement from former Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL).

After one of his endorsed candidates in Texas lost last year, Trump has taken to boasting that he's a 100 percent winner of all his Texas candidates. It could be that in other states, he's hedging his bets or he fears he endorsed too early. Most of his endorsed candidates in Texas didn't even have opponents. So, promoting the fact that he "won" a primary isn't exactly accurate as there wasn't actually a contest.

In other races, his supporters are growing frustrated because the biggest MAGA candidates aren't the ones he supports.

"This is particularly evident in the Fifth Congressional District of Tennessee, which is smack-dab in the middle of one of the Trumpiest parts of the country," said the report. "In January, Trump shocked locals by pre-endorsing former Fox News personality and State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, who had just moved to the state and didn’t live in the district and hadn’t even announced her candidacy (she subsequently did)."

Reporter Ed Kilgore noted that an NBC Newes report revealed that the Republican officials there are striking back, despite fears that Trump could retaliate. There's now a campaign against her candidacy and backlash going into the filing deadline on April 7. The state legislature is now discussing a bill that would require a three-year residency before a candidacy.

Read the full report from New York Magazine.