House panels open sweeping investigation of Trump administration response to Jan. 6 riot

Seven House committees are launching broad investigations of the Trump administration's handling of the Jan. 6 investigation.

Republican lawmakers have resisted efforts to examine the government's response to the deadly U.S. Capitol riot incited by former president Donald Trump, who was impeached in the House for his role, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic committee chairs are moving on without them, reported Politico.

The panels sent letters to 16 agencies in the executive and legislative branches asking for communications between officials about the certification of Joe Biden's electoral win on the day of the insurrection, which was aimed at overturning Trump's loss, and the requests cover documents and messages from Dec. 1 to Jan. 20.

"We understand that the [Justice] Department continues to investigate and prosecute individuals involved in the events on January 6, 2021," lawmakers wrote. "We are happy to work with you to ensure that the document requests in this letter do not interfere with ongoing investigations and prosecutions."

The Justice Department has charged more than 300 suspects in the riot that left five dead, including a Capitol police officer.

The Judiciary, Oversight, Armed Services, House Administration, Appropriations, Homeland Security and Intelligence committees sent nearly identical letters seeking evidence to the the White House, National Archives, Justice Department, FBI, Pentagon, National Guard, Department of Homeland Security, Department of the Interior, U.S. Park Police and the intelligence community.