Homeland Security issues warning of possible Trump election fraud-related violence in August: report
Pro-Trump protesters trying to enter Capitol building. (lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

According to a report from CNN, late Friday the Department of Homeland Security warned law enforcement officials across the country of an "increasing but modest" chance of violent activity related to Donald Trump's claim of election fraud.

The report notes that avid supporters of the former president still believe he will be "reinstated" this month and officials worry that when it fails to happen, protests may break out.

According to the report, a public safety notification from the DHS advised, "[D]HS is providing awareness of reports regarding an increasing but modest level of activity online calling for violence in response to unsubstantiated claims of fraud related to the 2020 election and the alleged 'reinstatement' of former President Trump."

The report goes on to note that conspiracy theories pushed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claiming election theft are a contributing factor that may help incite the violence.

"As public visibility of the narratives increases, we are concerned about more calls to violence. Reporting indicates that the timing of these actives may occur during August 2021, although we lack information on specific plots or planned actions," the DHS notification explained.

According to the report, officials are also concerned "lone wolf" attacks and "...small groups of individuals would potentially view these narratives as justification to act out violently."

2020 Election SmartNews