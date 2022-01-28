'Obvious criminality': CNN's Jake Tapper highlights potentially illegal actions Trump took in broad daylight

On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," anchor Jake Tapper discussed how the January 6 Committee might get to the bottom of former President Donald Trump's involvement in the attack with committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA).

"We're showing video right now of [attorney John] Eastman speaking at the January 6 'Stop the Steal' rally," said Tapper. "There's so much of this that just played out in front of all of our eyes. Trump citing Eastman's argument. Trump saying that Pence needed to overturn the election. Trump saying to the crowd, let's go to the Capitol, we need to fight, etcetera, etcetera. What more are you hoping to find? Are you hoping to find a money trail that shows Trump okaying some sort of operation in which people start getting bussed in? It seems like there's so much obvious criminality that we all saw happen."

"Well, a lot of this was done in public," said Lofgren. "I think there's a set of people that think, if it's in public, maybe it wasn't wrong. We want to find the behind-the-scenes elements and see who was involved in the plot, what were the intentions. I mean, this was — clearly we know already — not just some random event where people showed up randomly on the 6th of January. There were people who plotted it. We've had interviews with Proud Boys. We've had interviews with many others in the Trump administration."

"We need to get the full story," added Lofgren. "Not only to lay out the picture, but also to inform ourselves for the legislative recommendations we're going to make. That would include not only reform to the Electoral Count Act, but potentially the Insurrection Act, which the former president repeatedly throughout the election year threatened to invoke without cause and the like. So we are moving quickly, and I think we're more than halfway through, for sure."

Watch below: