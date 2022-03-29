Tennessee senator refuses to explain his January 6 call to Trump: 'I don't have any comments'

On Tuesday, CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju reported that Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) refused to explain to him why he attempted to call former President Donald Trump the evening of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I don't have any comments on Jan. 6," said Hagerty, according to Raju.

Hagerty is one of many Republicans who reportedly contacted, or tried to contact, the former president during the events of the Capitol insurrection. One of the most famous discussions was one between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), in which McCarthy shouted at Trump to call of the rioters. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) also reportedly had a lengthy phone call with Trump, and has been evasive about the nature of it.

All of this comes as the White House logs given to the House Select Committee investigating January 6 reportedly show a seven-hour gap in Trump's calls, leading investigators to question whether he was using secret backchannels or burner phones to keep his conversations off the official record.