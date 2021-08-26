Trump rages at 'pathetic' Capitol riot committee amid reports they want documents on his 'mental stability'
Former President Donald Trump attacked the House select committee on the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building hours after reports indicated that the committee is seeking documents about Trump's "mental stability."

In a statement released on Wednesday night, Trump called the committee "leftist" despite the fact that it features Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), two of the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach him for inciting the riots earlier this year.

Trump also vowed to not cooperate with the committee's requests.

"Unfortunately, this partisan exercise is being performed at the expense of long-standing legal principles of privilege," Trump wrote. "Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of my Administration and the Patriots who worked beside me, but on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our Nation."

Trump concluded by calling the commission a "pathetic" example of "political theater."

