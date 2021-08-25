Capitol riot commissioner vows to investigate every angle -- including Trump's 'mental stability'
Donald Trump, Jr with Donald Trump and Eric Trump (Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com)

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told CNN's Kate Bolduan on Wednesday that nothing is off limits when it comes to investigating former President Donald Trump's role in inciting the January 6th Capitol riots and trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

At the start of the interview, Bolduan noted that the House select committee on the Capitol riot had issued a sweeping request for documents that some reporters described as "stunning" in scope.

"This is just the beginning," Lofgren said. "We are trying to find out what happened leading up to January 6th, the various elements, the reasoning, who instigated it, why they instigated it and the like. We want to find out every element of it and so we've made this request and this is, as I said, just the beginning."

Later in the interview Bolduan asked Lofgren about the commission's request for "documents pertaining to the mental stability of Trump," but Lofgren wouldn't elaborate on what prompted that request.

She did say, however, that it was a legitimate line of inquiry.

"I don't want to get into what we might find but obviously, what other officials were contemplating or discussing relative to the president could be irrelevant to understanding the entire situation," she said. "So, as you said at the outset, this is a very wide ranging request."

Watch the full interview below.


