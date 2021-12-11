New January 6 subpoenas show first direct line between Trump and 'Stop the Steal' organizers: CNN's Ryan Nobles

On Friday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," reporter Ryan Nobles explained that the new set of subpoenas issued by the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack show a firmer link between the "Stop the Steal" rally organizers and former President Donald Trump.

"The select committee issued a new round of subpoenas today," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Who do they target?"

"This round of subpoenas today, Wolf, are not necessarily too many household names, but their role in what took place in the days leading up to January 6th are very important," said Nobles. "Among them, Robert 'Bobby' Peede Jr., Max Miller, who is of course running for Congress right now in Ohio, Brian Jack, Bryan Lewis, Ed Martin, and Kimberly Fletcher."

Nobles then documented the importance of each witness to the committee's work.

"Peede and Max Miller are of particular interest," he explained. "This is the first time they've talked about a direct link to the rally organizers, people that planned rallies on January 4th, 5, and 6th. Many of those who participated in those rallies ended up storming the Capitol. And they both joined Katrina Pierson, who is also under subpoena, in a meeting with the former president in the executive dining room at the White House, where they discussed plans for the rallies. Now, we don't know exactly what took place in the conversation surrounding that, but this is one of the first times that we're hearing about the president in a room with rally organizers, discussing plans for that day, Wolf."

Watch below: