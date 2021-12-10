Oath Keepers founder squeals to the FBI about Capitol riot — throwing a key member under the bus
Oath Keepers found Stewart Rhodes reportedly threw one of the group's leaders under the bus in an interview with the FBI.

Rhodes told the FBI that he was "cut out" of planning on Jan. 6 and "did not have a specific plan for Oath Keepers to enter the Capitol," according to BuzzFeed News reporter Ken Bensinger.

Rhodes also blamed Kelly Meggs — who's accused of being one of the Oath Keepers' "team leaders" during the Jan. 6 insurrection — for "making a bad decision like entering the Capitol."

Bensinger reports that Rhodes "threw Kelly Meggs, a Floridian who only recently joined the Oath Keepers, under the bus. He only accepted responsibility for 'appointing Kelly Meggs to a leadership position.'"

Although Rhodes' interview with the FBI took place in May, the details were first disclosed in a new court filing by Department of Justice lawyers in the case of Oath Keepers member Kenneth Harrelson.

"It's notable (because) nothing has been known of that interview or whether the FBI is targeting Rhodes, who was in communication (with) the defendants on Jan. 6 and outside the Capitol, but has not been charged," Bensinger reported. "The disclosure ... makes it clear that (Rhodes) wants to wash his hands of the whole affair, claiming that neither he nor 'Person Ten' — his deputy for Jan. 6 activities — had anything to do with storming the Capitol."

Rhodes previously revealed that he "spoke freely with [FBI] agents about the Capitol assault for nearly three hours," even though his lawyer strongly advised him against doing so.

