Jan. 6 committee 'has the receipts' from Meadows -- and they deliver a brutal narrative about Trump: CNN reporter

CNN's Jamie Gangel said on Monday that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has everything it needs to paint a brutal narrative about former President Donald Trump's reaction to the civil unrest he inspired.

While talking with host Jake Tapper, Gangel broke down the importance to the records that the committee has already obtained from former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

"Mark Meadows was in the room on January 6th and the committee has a lot of the receipts," she said. "Jake, a source familiar tells me that, among the communications and texts and emails, the committee is going to simply lay out how much was going on in real time: What meadows knew, who was speaking to him... and we're going to see those actual texts."

She said that Meadows's texts were with GOP loyalists and White House allies, and that many would show them trying in vain to get Trump to publicly come out and denounce the violence.

One text message cited by Gangel came from a former Trump White House official who begged Meadows to put out a statement on the White House's behalf if Trump was unwilling.

"You guys have to say something," the official wrote, according to Gangel. "Even if the president is not willing to put out a statement, you should go to the cameras and say, we condemn this. Please stand down. If you don't, people are going to die."

