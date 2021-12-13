'It's lunacy': CNN's John King shocked by conspiracy theorist briefing Mark Meadows

CNN anchor John King was shocked to learn that then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was being briefed by Philip Waldron, a retired colonel and conspiracy theorist.

Waldron reportedly circulated a document widely labeled the "coup powerpoint" and reportedly met with Meadows eight to ten times.

King played a clip of Waldron.

"A lot of movements of votes, directly — direct access to Pennsylvania voting precincts, county tabulation centers," Waldron falsely claimed. "Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, all of that coming in directly from foreign countries, China being the predominant one."

READ MORE: Mark Meadows led 'malicious and depraved' coverup as Trump rioters sacked the Capitol

"It's lunacy," King said.

"It's lunacy," he repeated.

Meadows has made clear he has no intention of complying with a subpoena to appear before the cross-party January 6 congressional select committee and missed a scheduled deposition for the second time last week.

"Mr. Meadows's failure to appear for deposition testimony in the face of this clear advisement and warning by the chairman, and after being given a second chance to cooperate with the select committee, constitutes a willful failure to comply with the subpoena," the committee said.

READ MORE: Mark Meadows conspired with a lawmaker to send bogus Trump electors to Congress

The panel is investigating Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election through an authoritarian campaign that led to the deadly Capitol riot -- and the help he got from Meadows.

Trump's fourth and final White House chief of staff told the panel he would withhold testimony until his former boss's claim of "executive privilege," which allows presidents to keep certain conversations with aides secret, has been resolved.

Investigators maintain Meadows has undermined any right to refuse testimony as the ultra-conservative former congressman is promoting a memoir published last week that includes detailed accounts of January 6 and his conversations with Trump.

Watch:

Mark Meadows www.youtube.com

With additional reporting from AFP

SmartNews Video