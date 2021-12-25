Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich has provided 1,700 pages of documents and hours of testimony to Jan. 6th Committee

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol has scored significant cooperation from Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich.

Politico's Kyle Cheney flags a new legal filing in which Budowich claims that he has provided the committee with 1,700 pages of documents and four hours of testimony.

Most significantly, Budowich has given the committee information about the money trail that helped fund the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the deadly riot.

Cheney notes that Budowich has also filed a lawsuit against the committee in an effort to block it from obtaining his financial records currently held by J.P. Morgan Chase Bank.

In the court filing, Budowich argues that the cooperation he has already provided to the committee means he should not also have to hand over his financial records.

The House Select Committee has been gathering evidence about several aspects of the Capitol riots, and has been most focused on the funding behind the "Stop the Steal" rally, the legal strategies Trump and his allies employed in a bid to keep him in power, and on Trump's actions during the riot, when it took him more than three hours before he put out a video telling the rioters to go home.