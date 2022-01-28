Fake Trump elector subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee is an NRA board member
This Friday, the House committee investigating the Capitol riot has issued 14 subpoenas to people who falsely claimed to be electors for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

The individuals who were subpoenaed submitted false Electoral College certificates in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- all states that were won by President Joe Biden.

“The select committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives,” Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi and the chairman of the committee, said in a statement. “We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme.”

The names of those subpoenaed on Friday were: Nancy Cottle and Loraine B. Pellegrino of Arizona; David Shafer and Shawn Still of Georgia; Kathy Berden and Mayra Rodriguez of Michigan; Jewll Powdrell and Deborah W. Maestas of New Mexico; Michael J. McDonald and James DeGraffenreid of Nevada; Bill Bachenberg and Lisa Patton of Pennsylvania; and Andrew Hitt and Kelly Ruh of Wisconsin.

In a tweet this Friday, The Trace's Will Vant Sant said that on of those subpoenaed, Bill Bachenberg, has been an NRA board member since 2005.

According to The New York Times, the scheme to employ the fake electors was one of Trump’s "most expansive efforts to overturn the election, beginning even before some states had finished counting ballots and culminating in the pressure placed on Vice President Mike Pence to throw out legitimate votes for Mr. Biden when he presided over the joint congressional session. At various times, the gambit involved lawyers, state lawmakers and top White House aides."

