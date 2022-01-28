Michael Avenatti's cross examination of Stormy Daniels hilariously blows up in his face
Former Trump legal nemesis Michael Avenatti cross-examined his former star client on Friday -- and things went quickly off the rails.

Reuters reports that Avenatti spent significant time questioning Daniels about her beliefs in the paranormal, including her claimed ability to communicate with the dead.

"How do you speak with the dead?" Avenatti asked Daniels at one point.

"I don't know, it just happens sometimes," she replied, and then elaborated that "cards" and "meditation" sometimes help her talk with the deceased.

Reuters writes that Avenatti's questioning about Daniels's unorthodox beliefs in the occult were part of an effort to discredit her as a witness, although it's not clear what her purported paranormal abilities have to do with her allegations that he stole $300,000 from her.

According to ABC News legal analyst Dan Abrams, Avenatti also tried to corner undermine Daniels's complaints about his legal representation by citing past positive statements she'd made about his work.

"Didn't you tell the New York Times that watching me work was like watching the Sistine Chapel painted?" Avenatti asked her.

Daniels, however, was quick with a reply.

"That's that you told me to say," she shot back.

Avenatti became briefly famous during the Trump era when he represented Daniels after she claimed that Trump had paid her money just ahead of the 2016 presidential election to cover up their affair.

