'We don't have to imagine this could turn violent': Jake Tapper grills former Trump adviser over latest rants

CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday grilled former Trump campaign adviser David Urban about the former president's calls for mass protests if he eventually gets indicted on any number of potential criminal charges.
After playing a clip of Trump at his rally calling for "the biggest protest we have ever had," Tapper turned to Urban and asked why no one was intervening to tell the former president that such statements are bad ideas.
"David, we don't have to imagine that it could turn violent," Tapper said. "We have January 6th to remember. Does he not have anyone around him saying stop?"
Urban responded by generally condemning violence without addressing the substance of Tapper's question.
"Obviously people are free to show up and express their opinions," he said. "It's guaranteed in the First Amendment. You can show up and petition the government for redressing grievances, super important. So people are allowed to do exactly that. Obviously, crossing over into violence is never acceptable and should be condemned strongly."
Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah, who was also on the panel, said she was not hopeful about Trump changing.
"He should be disavowing and walking away from January 6th," she said. "We've seen this last the five years. He's going to do what he wants to do if he feels cornered."
