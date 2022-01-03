'Bad news for Donald Trump' as House riot committee acquires 'direct knowledge' of White House doings: CNN

According to CNN's Jamie Gangel, the decision by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to divulge information about what the House select committee investigating the January 6th riot has acquired so far is "bad news for Donald Trump."

Speaking with hosts Jim Sciutto and Bianna Golodryga, Gangel explained that the Wyoming Republican's words were intended as a "warning" that White House insiders are turning on the ex-president.

On Sunday, Cheney told ABC News, "The Committee has firsthand testimony now that he was sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office watching the attack on television as the assault on the Capitol occurred."

Asked to explain Cheney's motivation to go public, Gangel stated, "First of all, let's put it out there : this is bad news for Donald Trump."



"In addition to what Congresswoman Cheney said, a person with knowledge of the investigation has told me the January 6th committee has information from multiple sources with firsthand knowledge," she added. "So not just one source, and that these sources describe what the president was saying, doing and not doing during the riot."

"The source said 'there's a collection of people with relevant information.' Translation? Firsthand indicates someone with direct contact or knowledge," she elaborated. "It could be someone who is in the room, someone on the phone, someone with direct firsthand information. Bottom-line? The committee has broken through Trump's wall."

