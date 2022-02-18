Trump ends week with yet another court loss as judge refuses to dismiss Capitol riot-related lawsuits
Sarah K. Burris

Former President Donald Trump has just lost in court -- again.

Capping off what one legal analyst has described as an "epically terrible legal week" for the former president, United States District Court Judge Amit Mehta slapped down Trump's attempt to dismiss civil lawsuits filed by multiple members of Congress that hold him personally responsible for inciting the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

While Mehta granted Trump's attempt to dismiss certain aspects of the lawsuits, including accusations of intentional infliction of emotional duress, he refused to dismiss claims in the lawsuits that Trump aided or abetted the assault on the Capitol.

This ruling is just the latest in a string of legal defeats for Trump that, in the last week alone, have included being forced to testify in the New York Attorney General Office's civil lawsuit alleging fraud at the Trump Organization; a failed effort to keep White House visitors logs hidden from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots; the reinstatement of the Trump Organization as a defendant in Washington, D.C. AG's civil lawsuit over alleged fraud at the Trump Inaugural Committee; and the announcement that longtime accountant Mazars USA could no longer vouch for the validity of Trump's financial statements.

